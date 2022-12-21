rip-2022-12-21-news-wayne-jumper-1

South Tippah School District superintendent Tony Elliott presents outgoing board member Wayne Jumper with an honorary plaque and gift.

 By JUSTIN DIAL Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY • On Dec. 12, 2022, the South Tippah School Board held a meeting with superintendent Tony Elliott, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt and board attorney Price Elliott in attendance. The meeting was Wayne Jumper's last on the board. Incoming board member Nicole Bullock was in attendance in preparation for her inauguration.

Newsletters

dustin.dial@journalinc.com

Recommended for you