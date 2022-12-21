RIPLEY • On Dec. 12, 2022, the South Tippah School Board held a meeting with superintendent Tony Elliott, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt and board attorney Price Elliott in attendance. The meeting was Wayne Jumper's last on the board. Incoming board member Nicole Bullock was in attendance in preparation for her inauguration.
The board:
- Approved agenda
- No public comments
- Approved resolution honoring Wayne Jumper
- Approved previous meeting minutes
- Approved consent agenda items, which include disposal of fixed assets, a summary statement of fixed assets, fundraisers, field trips, administration of medication to students, additions to the after-school tutoring program personnel, additions to substitute list and additions to the bus driver list
- Heard superintendent Tony Elliott's report, which included the presentation of a plaque to Wayne Jumper for 10 years of service to the South Tippah School Board
- Approved claims docket
- Approved financial statements
- Approved resignation of licensed personnel Jeff Lollar, Dana Horton and Nolan Stevens
- Approved employment of licensed personnel Chad Cook, Dexter Cheairs and one other unspecified person.
- Approved 2023 Tippah Career and Technology Center board members Tim Clark, Kevin Barefield and Arnold Witt
- Approved advertisement for bank depository bids
- Approved proposal to add pre-k facility services to Cintas contract
- Approved IDEA application for fiscal year 2023
- Approved kids first education proposal for services with South Tippah School District
- Approved revisions to board policies: BBABA, BBBF, BCAC and JBCD
- Approved review for board policy section B: school board operations
- No actions on deletions or additions to the annual agenda calendar
- Adjourned
