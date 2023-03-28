Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham and four Ripley Aldermen participated in a flash cleanup of two properties on Saturday, March 24. Pictured from left to right: Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Jackie McKenzie, Jon Grisham and Kenneth Walker.
RIPLEY • Keep Ripley Beautiful held a flash cleanup on Saturday, March 24 for Tippah County's second district. The purpose of the flash cleanup was to pick up the yards of two community members and clean up litter in district two.
Volunteers for the cleanup included Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham and members from the Ripley Board of Aldermen including Barry H. Cook, Joey Bryant, Jackie McKenzie and Kenneth Walker.
The Ripley Main Street high school ambassadors also participated in the cleanup with many of those students coming from Ripley High School. Bruce Alt, the Vice President of Keep Ripley Beautiful and the career coach at Ripley High School, also participated.
"Mayor Jon Grisham and the Aldermen are doing a great job of helping to clean up Ripley," Behm said.
