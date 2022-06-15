Voters in Benton and Tippah counties took to the polls on Tuesday, June 7 for the primary election, where the First Congressional District Seat in the U. S. House of Representatives was on the ticket for Democratic and Republican voters alike.
Incumbent Trent Kelly easily clinched the Republican nomination with over 27,000 votes (89.8%) to just 10.2% of the votes from challenger Mark Strauss of Desoto County.
In the Democratic race, Dianne Black received 79.1% of the votes over Tishomingo County native Hunter Avery to move on to the general election on Nov. 8, where she will try to unseat Kelly from a fifth-consecutive term.
The First Congressional district encompasses Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Webster counties, in addition to a segment of Oktibbeha County.
The primary election saw a very low voter turnout in Benton County, where just a total of 386 votes were submitted across all five precincts. Kelly took 227 votes to just 29 from Strauss. Black garnered 93 votes to 37 from Hunter.
In Tippah County, voters maintained similar results across the region as Kelly took 91.8% of the votes in the Republican primary. Black saw a slight decline in Tippah compared to the rest of the area, winning just 67.5% of the vote.
The deadline to register for the November general election is Oct. 10.