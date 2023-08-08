Ketchum, Taylor

JACKSON, Miss – Taylor Ketchum, Ripley native and senior at Mississippi State University, was recently selected to participate in the undergraduate portion of the Mississippi Rural Dentists Scholarship Program (MRDSP). Ketchum is the daughter of Brian and Liz Ketchum of Ripley.

