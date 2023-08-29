Three races in Tippah County were still up for grabs entering Tuesday’s runoff election.
Of them, two Supervisor seats as well as the Circuit Clerk position were contested races.
Phil Koon will be Tippah County’s next Circuit Clerk after defeating Dianne Graves in the runoff election by a decisive mark. Koon garnered 2,857 votes across 24 precincts, while Dianne Graves tallied 961.
Dianne Graves is serving out the term of her late husband, Randy Graves, who served as the Circuit Clerk for 12 years before his death on June 17.
She was appointed to fill her husband’s role by the Tippah County Board of Supervisors on June 22 and will remain there until Koon takes the seat on Jan. 1, 2024.
Supervisors stay the same
In other two races, two incumbents maintained their seats within Tippah’s Board of Supervisors. Greg Harrell topped challenger Randy Chunn with 452 votes to Chunn’s 291 out of the two precincts within District 2.
In District 3, Mike Graves held off Steve Morrison, notching 640 votes to 510 for Morrison out of six precincts within the district.
With Harrell and Graves’ wins, the Board of Supervisors remains unchanged for another four-year term as Board President Jimmy Gunn (District 1) and Chad Newby (District 5) won their primary elections on Aug. 8. District 4 Supervisor Glen Michael ran unopposed on the primary ticket.
All countywide races were held on the Republican primary ticket, meaning no local races will be challenged in the November general election, save for incumbent North Half Justice Court Judge, Benny Jackson, who will face independent challenger Miriam Simelton-Anderson on the ticket in 10 weeks.
The general election is set for Nov. 7.
