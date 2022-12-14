RIPLEY • Ripley’s free healthcare clinic is reopening its doors after a two-year hiatus.
Koon’s Care’s doors are now open again to those in the community who do not have health insurance. The clinic officially reopened last month on Nov. 10.
The clinic is open on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon, or until all the patients have been seen.
The entire staff at Koon’s Care is made up of a handful of volunteers. Dr. Susan Cappleman, Ron and Brenda Davis, Karen Holditch, Ashley Hamm and Randall Koon.
The clinic’s namesake, Koon’s Care, is an ode to Koon’s late wife and son who were both nurses and died from cancer.
“They started a scholarship fund, then his daughter, Melissa, mentioned that we should do a free clinic,” Cappleman said. “We had no support. Some people got together and the county was nice enough to let us use the old DHS building.”
To this day, the clinic still has no financial assistance. They received all of their equipment via donation. Before COVID, they held an annual lip syncing fundraiser at the Stage on Main. There is no plan to hold the annual fundraiser in January as before the pandemic.
Since its original opening in 2011, Dr. Susan Cappleman has spearheaded the effort to keep the clinic open. Although she still works part-time at Primary Care Clinic in Ripley, she dedicates one day per week to the clinic.
Due to the staff being at high risk during the pandemic, they decided it would be best to close the clinic after 11 years until the staff would be safer.
“We’re all vaccinated,” Cappleman said. “We felt like we were safer when we opened it up again.”
Although the staff may not be fully equipped to treat every condition they face, the clinic receives help from outside sources to help with the more complicated issues they come across.
“Some of the hospitals around have been really nice about trying to help us get the testing we need,” Susan “We can count on New Albany to help us get CAT scans if we have to have something that complicated.”
Healthcare workers in the community also give time to help the staff at the clinic. Cappleman’s husband, Dr. Troy Cappleman, and Dr. Sarah French both come by once a month to see the more severe and complicated cases.
“There are some other physicians who, if we need a specialist, will help us out,” Cappleman said.
There’s only one condition patients must adhere to to be treated at the clinic: patients can’t have health insurance. The only thing patients may have to pay for is to get lab work done.
“Sometimes people have the impression that the patients are not hard-working enough,” Cappleman said. “What we find is people who lost their jobs because factories closed or whatever and they just don't have insurance and can't get health care. I feel like if someone has insurance there are other options for them.”
The clinic originally started at My Choices Pregnancy Clinic in Ripley. According to Cappleman, she knew they would need a bigger facility after the first day when 30 people showed up for help.
The clinic is still in need of volunteer help. Those willing to help at the clinic do not need to know medical skills.
In addition to the free care they provide to patients, Cappleman and her team have also set up a clothes closet, a small library and a playroom for children.
“We’re helping folks,” Cappleman said. “One of the patients I saw recently hasn’t had healthcare for over two years because we closed the clinic. It's a need.”
