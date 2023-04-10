Mississippi Capitol Building Exterior

The front of the State Capitol can be seen in Jackson, Miss., Monday, March 14, 2022. 

 Eric Shelton I Mississippi Today

JACKSON — The Mississippi Legislature on the final days of its 2023 session voted to spend over $702 million for capital projects in the state, with around $2.5 million of those dollars going toward projects that will impact residents in Benton and Tippah counties. 

taylor.vance@djournal.com