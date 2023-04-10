JACKSON — The Mississippi Legislature on the final days of its 2023 session voted to spend over $702 million for capital projects in the state, with around $2.5 million of those dollars going toward projects that will impact residents in Benton and Tippah counties.
Lawmakers traditionally fund these projects by taking on bonded debt, but legislative leaders this year decided to fund projects with cash because of the unprecedented amount of revenues the state has collected during the past several years.
The largest project lawmakers gave that could impact Benton County residents the most is a $500,000 funding to assist the Tennessee Valley Authority in its assessment over the Holly Springs Utility Department.
HSUD has been under heavy scrutiny from Benton County residents in recent years over claims of inadqueate service provided to the state's sixth smallest county by population.
In Tippah County, another $500,000 wis tabbed towards the destruction of the old Tippah County Hospital, marking the largest funded project out of the 13 set for the county.
The bill will soon head to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for consideration, who could — for the second year in a row — flex his muscle by striking certain projects out of the bill before it becomes law.
The Mississippi Constitution gives the governor authority to line-item veto, or selectively veto, specific parts of appropriations bills. Legislative leaders argue that the capital projects bill is not a traditional appropriation bill because it only “transfers” money from one fund to another.
But that argument didn’t stop the governor from using his veto power last year on a similar “transfer bill,” when he selectively cut around $27 million worth of spending from the Legislature’s capital projects bill.
The Legislature at the beginning of the 2023 session attempted to whip enough support from lawmakers to override Reeves’ partial vetoes from last year, but enthusiasm for the override fizzled out, essentially granting the governor the power to continue selectively striking individual projects from the overall bill.
Here is a complete list of the capital projects that pertain to Benton and Tippah County residents:
- Benton County: $400,000 to assist the Benton County Sheriff’s Department with vehicles and equipment
- Benton County: $300,000 to assist with repairs to the Benton County Historic Courthouse
- Benton County: $300,000 to assist with repairs to the Benton County Veterans Park
- Blue Mountain Christian University: $250,000 to help costs associated with the nursing school
- City of Ripley: $175,000 to assist with the purchase of equipment for the City of Ripley Fire Department
- City of Ripley: $25,000 for costs associated with building maintenance for the VFW Post 4881
- City of Ripley: $25,000 for building maintenance for American Legion Post 81
- Holly Springs: $500,000 to assist the Tennessee Valley Authority with costs associated with performing an assessment of the Holly Springs Utility Department and to be used the cutting of the right of way for the utility department
- Tippah County: $500,000 for the destruction of the old Tippah County Hospital
- Tippah County: $100,000 for purchasing equipment for the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department
- Tippah County: $75,000 for creating a Target Endowment Fund for various projects in the county
- Town of Blue Mountain: $50,000 for purchasing equipment for the Blue Mountain Volunteer Fire Department
- Town of Dumas: $50,000 for equipment purchases for the Dumas Fire Department
- Town of Falkner: $50,000 for purchasing equipment for the Falkner Fire Department
- Town of Falkner: $30,000 for the Heritage Museum
- Town of Walnut: $100,000 for purchasing equipment for the Walnut Fire Department
- Town of Walnut: $75,000 for gas system improvements
