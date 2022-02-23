Everyone deserves to feel loved, but not everyone gets to.
Nearly half of Americans age 60 and older report feeling lonely, and loneliness increases the likelihood of developing health problems like depression, anxiety, and obesity. That’s where Love For Our Elders comes in. The Cleveland, Ohio nonprofit organization and its chapters bring social connections to elders around the world. They have sent more than 250,000 letters from 70 countries. The organization experienced increased reach during the COVID-19 Pandemic by partnering with more than 1,000 senior communities to share handwritten and video letters of love.
Love For Our Elders has declared that February 26 is National Letter to an Elder Day, a holiday celebrated by sending an elder a handwritten letter of love. This day comes once a year to honor the art of letter-writing as a way to send love, one letter at a time. “A letter has power. It can be read once, and re-read when you need it,” says Jacob Cramer, founder of Love For Our Elders.
When Cramer lost his grandfather, he began to volunteer at a local senior living community as a way of honoring his memory. He was lovingly referred to as “Bingo Boy” because of his entertaining and lively way of calling the community’s bingo game (a much-heated affair, he’s sure to tell you). During his time volunteering, he discovered that many of the residents rarely received messages or visitors from family and friends and that loneliness was a chronic and ever-present problem.
Cramer decided to start writing letters of love to senior communities. Quickly, his moniker changed from "Bingo Boy" to "Letter Boy." He found grace and love in his relationships with his friends in the senior community and eventually decided that he could take his letter writing efforts nationally. Cramer created a nonprofit that urged people to write letters to elders (or anyone else in need who are older than they are) and facilitated delivery to seniors around the world.
Since 2013, Cramer and his team have amassed an army of 50,000+ letter writers around the world. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they branched out to collect video messages of hope, love, and encouragement, created public awareness campaigns, and engaged individuals, classrooms, and companies.
National Letter to an Elder Day is held on February 26 to coincide with the birthday of Cramer’s grandmother, Doris. “To date, we’ve sent more than 250,000 letters of love,” Cramer, now a senior at Yale University, says. “It’s so beautiful to receive a handwritten note just for you, and it brings me so much joy that we’re giving people that experience everywhere.”
Volunteers for the organization have also shared video messages, delivered hygiene supplies to senior communities, facilitated pen-pal programs, campaigned against ageism, and founded a national holiday to embrace our elders with Letter to an Elder Day.
Cramer says, “Sometimes, a recipient will write us back and tell us how much the letters meant to them, and it’s so special. Seeing the impact of our letters really makes it all worthwhile.”
For more information, check out: loveforourelders.org