RIPLEY — Jacob Riley Lewis of Walnut, who faced a second murder trial in Tippah County Circuit Court for the death of a Falkner man in 2016, has had that trial continued until early next year, according to court records.
Lewis was slated to be retried in a special term of Tippah County Circuit Court starting Tuesday, Sept. 13 in connection with the Aug. 12, 2016 death of Joshua Lynn Hopkins, 31, of Falkner, in the Walnut Lake area.
The trial has been continued until Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, according to court records.
Hopkins died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Lewis was tried on a murder charge in Tippah County Circuit Court in March, 2021.
Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict following the trial, and Judge J. Kelly Luther declared a mistrial.
Lewis, 32, Jacqueline Caldwell, 43, both of Walnut, and Susan Michelle Byrd, age and address not listed, were arrested in connection with Hopkins’ death.
Lewis was indicted in April, 2019 for murder. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for life, according to the indictment.
Both women, now out on bond, were indicted in April, 2019 for accessory after the fact in connection with the case, according to court records.
Their indictment indicates both women, knowing Lewis had committed a crime, helped him avoid “arrest, trial, conviction or punishment” in connection with the case.
Upon conviction, their punishment can include up to 20 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine, according to the indictment.
Lewis has been held in jail since being arrested.
