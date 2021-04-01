RIPLEY – A murder trial in Tippah County Circuit Court this week ended in a mistrial Wednesday, March 31, after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.
Jacob Riley Lewis, of Walnut, was charged with the murder of Joshawa Lynn Hopkins, 31, of Falkner. Hopkins died of a single gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 12, 2016.
According to Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves, Judge J. Kelly Luther declared a mistrial around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night after a unanimous verdict could not be reached. A new trial date has not been set at this time.
"Jacob Riley Lewis will be retried as soon as possible," said District Attorney Ben Creekmore. "On behalf of the sheriff's department and the district attorney's office, we respect the work and effort of the jury this week and appreciate all of their efforts trying to arrive at a just result."