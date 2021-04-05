Northeast Regional Library system will observe National Library Week April 5 – 9. National Library Week is a time set aside each year to celebrate our libraries and the many contributions that library workers make to their communities each day. NLW is also a great time to promote the use of your local libraries and to show your support for what they do. To commemorate the week, Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation in support of libraries in Mississippi. To read it, visit the NERL website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us.
Even during the pandemic, your NERL library staff are working hard every day to maintain library services in their communities. They are filing material requests through curbside delivery, conducting copying and faxing services at the door, and providing valuable reference services over the phone, through email and via the NERL website. Some NERL branches are also offering public access computer use by appointment.
Special NLW events this year include a NLW children’s activity packet filled with library and book related coloring sheets, word searches, a cut and paste “What Belongs in the Library” sheet, a Find the Differences sheet, drawing activities, as well as other activity sheets. NERL will be posting Suggested Family Activities about books and reading on our website each day this week and will be having Facebook Live Story Times every day as well. (See below for a list of when those will occur). Don’t use Facebook? Don’t worry – you will be able to view the Story Time as a guest user.
This NLW, we urge you to remember – just because library’s physical buildings are closed does not mean that your local librarians are not working tirelessly to adapt to our patron’s needs during this difficult time. Whether we see you at our door, in your vehicle or talk to you on the phone or through email, your public libraries can still help you transform your life through education and lifelong learning, as well as help you get through your daily responsibilities.
First held in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and observed in libraries across the country each April. All types of libraries - school, public, academic and special - participate.
Online Story Times:
Monday, April 5: Cody Daniel from Corinth Public Library - 10:00 a.m
Tuesday, April 6: Gwen Spain from Iuka Public Library – 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7: Eric Melton from Ripley Public Library – 1:00 p.m.
Thursday, April 8: Dee Hare from NERL – 12:00 p.m.
Leigh Hood from NERL – 6:30
Friday, April 9: Sandy Donahue from George E. Allen Library – 11:00 a.m.