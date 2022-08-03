RIPLEY • Blues guitarist and singer Little Joe Ayers will be in concert at Dixie Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.
Referred to as “one of the last legends of Mississippi Hill Country Blues” by Grammy award-winning musician, Cedric Burnside, Earl “Little Joe” Ayers was born in Lamar, Benton County, on Nov. 28, 1944. After buying a $4 guitar as a young teen, he began performing at house parties in the area when he was 15. He was a member of the Soul Blues Boys, Junior Kimbrough’s long-time backing band, for 30 years.
In 1991, Ayers played bass behind Kimbrough in Robert Palmer’s documentary, Deep Blues. Their performance of “All Night Long” was filmed before the release of Kimbrough’s debut album of the same name on Fat Possum Records, which was also produced by Palmer.
Ayers, who is based in Holly Springs, is the father of blues artist, Trenton Ayers. Both father and son have frequently performed with members of the Burnside family.
“Mr. Ayers said he is really looking forward to playing at the theater and we are beyond excited to be hosting him,” said Roxanne Ward, President of Stage on Main at Dixie Theater. “He told me he came out of retirement for just a minute to play for us. Come out next Saturday and bring a friend.”
Tickets are $10 each. For tickets, call the Ripley Arts Council at (662) 993-ARTS.
Little Joe Ayers’s 2011 album, BACKATCHYA, is available for listening on Spotify and other online steaming services and is available for purchase on amazon.com and through other online retailers.
