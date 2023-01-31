The Tippah County Local Board for the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has received our annual grant allocation of funds for $6,669.00 from the National Board for Phase 39 (FY2021 annual) and a second allocation of funds for $20,612.00 for Phase ARPAR (FY2021). Therefore, qualifying agencies in Tippah County are encouraged to contact Rev. Bill Connolly (662-587-6513 or via email billconn14@att.net), chairperson for the Local Board, or Mrs. Diane Holman (501-454-0803) to discuss questions about qualifications and to make an application no later than noon, February 10, in time for the Local Board Meeting at 1 p.m., February 17 at the Tippah Co. Good Samaritan Center.

