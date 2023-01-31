The Tippah County Local Board for the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has received our annual grant allocation of funds for $6,669.00 from the National Board for Phase 39 (FY2021 annual) and a second allocation of funds for $20,612.00 for Phase ARPAR (FY2021). Therefore, qualifying agencies in Tippah County are encouraged to contact Rev. Bill Connolly (662-587-6513 or via email billconn14@att.net), chairperson for the Local Board, or Mrs. Diane Holman (501-454-0803) to discuss questions about qualifications and to make an application no later than noon, February 10, in time for the Local Board Meeting at 1 p.m., February 17 at the Tippah Co. Good Samaritan Center.
Under the terms of the grants from the EFSP National Board, local agencies in Tippah County may apply to receive funds from the Tippah County Local Board but must meet the following minimum requirements: 1) be private non-profits or units of government; 2) have an accounting system and local bank account able to receive direct deposit allocations from the National Board; 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
The source of funding is a federal appropriation from Congress to the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The National Board selects jurisdictions (cities or counties) for funding, not specific agencies. The federal department responsible for this program is the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These are not state/county government or United Way Funds. The EFSP funds are to supplement the work of local social service agencies in an effort to help people with economic emergencies (not disaster related emergencies). EFSP funds must be used to supplement feeding, sheltering, rent/mortgage, or utility assistance efforts only.
EFSP is governed by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and includes representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, and the United Way. The EFSP Local Board for Tippah County is charged to determine how the funds allocated to Tippah County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by the local service agencies in the area. The Local Board normally includes representatives from the community including representative from Northeast Aging Services, United Community Action, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Catholic Church, T.C. Supervisors Office, T.C. Good Samaritan Center, Together for Tippah, and Veterans Services. The Local Board is responsible for accepting applications from the eligible local agencies, recommending agencies to receive these funds, and reviewing the reports and records of spending by the agencies receiving the funds, and providing plans and reports to the National Board.
The Tippah County Local Board has in the last few years distributed EFSP funds to the Tippah County Good Samaritan Center which has been the only qualified applicant. In prior years other local agencies receiving EFSP funds have included Northeast Aging Services, the T.C. Good Samaritan Center, Together for Tippah, and the Salvation Army.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&