RIPLEY • Local pastors are invited to a planning meeting next Thursday, July 1 to discuss bringing a 120-foot metal cross to Tippah County. The meeting will take place at North Ripley Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
“The Cross of Christ Project in Ripley would like to invite all of our pastors in Tippah County to the meeting,” said North Ripley Baptist Church Pastor Chris Lewellen. “We will discuss how we can come together as multiple communities to learn how we can collectively bring awareness to this amazing God-honoring project. We will also discuss the many opportunities that we have available to help raise funds for the short-term start and completion of this project.”
The project is inspired by the efforts of other communities, such as Batesville, Grenada, and Eupora, to point individuals to Christ through the cross’ installation. The iconic symbol of Christianity will be placed at the entrance to the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park/The Peoples Bank Sportsplex. It will feature an interactive display explaining the meaning of the cross.
“I view this as something to glorify God, period,” said Fred Fortier at the last Cross of Christ Project meeting. “We’ve got so much going on in this world right now that is so negative. I want this to be something positive in Ripley and Tippah County. And I think it can be that.”
Next Thursday’s meeting is intended for local pastors across any denomination, seeking input and opportunities for advancement of the project.
“We are encouraging all pastors, full-time, part-time, bi-vocational and across all denominations to attend,” said Lewellen. “We want every church in the county to be involved and in much prayer about this ministry project. So again, we welcome your attendance to find out much more valuable information at North Ripley Baptist Church on Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m. Please check out the Cross of Christ Project website at www.crossofchristripley.com.”