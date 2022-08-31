Mississippi students, as a whole, tested as well on the most recent round of state tests as they did prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), revealing that students overall seem to be on track to recover from any academic lapses caused by the pandemic.
Overall, the percentage of students scoring either proficient or advanced — the two top levels on the MAAP — reached an all-time high of 42.2% in ELA and 55.9% in science. The statewide average mathematics score was 47.3%, just shy of the pre-pandemic rate of 47.4%. Science assessment scores exceeded pre-pandemic levels and reached an all-time high of 55.9% proficient and advanced.
Mississippi administered a new U.S. History assessment in 2020-21, and the percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced increased from 47.4% in 2020-21 to 69.3% in 2021-22.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, student achievement had increased from the first administration of MAAP in 2016 through 2019. Overall student achievement declined in Mississippi and nationally during the 2020-21 school year because of pandemic-related obstacles to teaching and learning.
"The 2021-22 assessment results provide clear and indisputable evidence of the resilience of our students and educators and their ability to recover from the disruptions to learning,” said Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. "We are confident Mississippi educators and school leaders across the state will continue to build upon this progress by setting high expectations and working to ensure every student in every school overcomes the setbacks of the pandemic and is successful."
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 — (1 - Minimal, 2 - Basic, 3 - Pass, 4 - Proficient, or 5 - Advanced).
A-F accountability grades for the 2021-22 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 29.
North Tippah School District (NTSD)
NTSD Superintendent, Scott Smith, said, “North Tippah is a district in transition to provide increased opportunities and educational access to our students and graduates. We are thankful for the hard work and efforts put in by our students, staff, parents and communities. The following accountability numbers are a small part of the multiple areas that we continually look to improve for the true future success of our graduates. Increasing ACT scores, providing multiple additional options for high school students, and building the educational structure for lifelong learning are all part of our Strategic Plan. Historically, a low percentage of our student graduates go directly to 4 year colleges out of high school. One area we hope to offer more options going forward are technical classroom and career skills that can be used straight out of the classroom. We are very thankful for the partnership with South Tippah in having access to the Tippah Career and Technology Center and the programs offered at their campus. This is an area of focus that will be greatly beneficial for All Tippah County students if we can possibly double the programs offered at the TCTC over the coming years. Students in Alcorn and Union County have approximately 13 to 14 programs of choice, which is double the opportunity that we currently offer to Tippah County students. There are multiple areas of internal and external accountability that we will continue to work toward improving as we move forward.”
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
NTSD math scores
• 45.2% proficient in third grade vs. 49.5% statewide
• 33.3% proficient in fourth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
• 32.4% proficient in fifth grade vs. 36.6% statewide
• 37.5% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.2% statewide
• 50% proficient in seventh grade vs. 46.1% statewide
• 38% proficient in eighth grade vs. 44.8% statewide
• 61.6% proficient in Algebra I vs. 64.9% statewide
NTSD ELA scores
• 35.6% proficient in third grade vs. 46.4% statewide
• 30.4% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 43.8% statewide
• 43.1% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 46.5% statewide
• 42.1% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 41% statewide
• 43.4% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 38.3% statewide
• 42.7% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 36.3% statewide
• 47.8% proficient in English II vs. 44% statewide
South Tippah School District (STSD)
STSD’s MAPP scores indicate an overall increase from 36.4% to 39.2% for ELA and an overall increase from 44% to 51.6% in Math. Overall, math scores were above the state average, with the exception of eighth grade math scores; third grade, fifth grade, and English II scores were above state average.
In addition to increasing overall scores in ELA and Math, STSD earned the added accolade of having the top scores on the state US History assessment. Blue Mountain High School (BMHS) US History students not only had the highest percentage of students proficient and advanced at 100% in the state, but also the highest average scale score of all high schools in Mississippi.
"It is reassuring to see that our proficiency in ELA and math is almost back to what it was pre-pandemic. Our math proficiency is well above state averages at most grade levels. While we still aren’t where we want to be with ELA, we saw significant growth overall and in our bottom quartile of students. This is a direct correlation to the adaptability and dedication of all our teachers, as well as the resilience of our student body. I feel certain that with the intentional changes we have made in curriculum and instructional practices for this school year, our students will continue on the trajectory of improvement that is evident in the assessment results from the 21-22 school year," said STSD Superintendent Tony Elliott.
The school district implemented the Summer Remedial Academy the past two summers in order to boost student achievement. Targeted students who were identified as disproportionately impacted by the disruption to education caused by Covid-19 participated in the academy. In addition, Excel in Afterschool Program will be starting this September, targeting students who need support on foundational skills to be more likely to achieve proficiency in math and reading.
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
STSD Math Scores
• 50% proficient in third grade vs 49.5% statewide
• 51.4% proficient in fourth grade vs 45.5% statewide
• 44.6% proficient in fifth grade vs 36.6% statewide
• 47% proficient in sixth grade vs 45.2% statewide
• 61.4% proficient in seventh grade vs 46.1% statewide
• 35.7% proficient in eighth grade vs 44.8% statewide
• 82.6% proficient in Algebra I vs 64.9% statewide
STSD ELA Scores
• 50.3% proficient in third grade vs 46.4% statewide
• 35.8% proficient in fourth grade vs 43.8% statewide
• 46.8% proficient in fifth grade vs 46.5% statewide
• 32.8% proficient in sixth grade vs 41% statewide
• 31.4% proficient in seventh grade vs 38.3% statewide
• 29% proficient in eighth grade vs 36.3% statewide
• 49.5% proficient in English II vs 44% statewide
The 2021-2022 Blue Mountain High School U.S. History students have attained the highest state test scores in the state. Blue Mountain had 100% proficiency in USH and the district had an overall 83.3%, up from 66% pre-pandemic 21 vs 22.
Mr. Brent Grisham, the U.S. History teacher at BMHS, is extremely proud of what his students accomplished.
"We put in a lot of hard work each year; our goal every year is to outperform all schools in the state. I want my students to know that they can always be the best," Grisham said.
When asked how it feels to be finish No. 1 in the state, senior Morgan Chills said, "I feel accomplished. We wanted to make sure that the tradition of having some of the highest scores in the state continued at Blue Mountain."
This year's students averaged a scale score of 1096, three points higher than the Mississippi School for Math and Science. Blue Mountain has established a streak of some of the highest scores in the state each year on the U.S. History exam.
Benton County School District
Overall, mathematics scores increased from 32.2% proficient and advanced in 2021 to 34.8% proficient and advanced in 2022. Overall, reading scores increased from 34.4% proficient and advanced in 2021 to 39.4% proficient and advanced in 2022.
Overall, U.S. History scores decreased from 56.3% proficient in 2021 to 52.5% proficient in 2022 and Biology scores increased from 47.8% proficient in 2021 to 49.8% proficient in 2022. In reading, 57.2% of students grew, and in mathematics, 55.8% of students grew from the previous year.
Here's a breakdown of the scores by grade:
BCSD Math Scores
23.44% proficient in third grade vs 49.5% statewide
45.76% proficient in fourth grade vs 45.5% statewide
23.19% proficient in fifth grade vs 36.6% statewide
27.27% proficient in sixth grade vs 45.2% statewide
30.23% proficient in seventh grade vs 46.1% statewide
41.89% proficient in eighth grade vs 44.8% statewide
47.37% proficient in Algebra I vs 64.9% statewide
BCSD ELA Scores
46.88% proficient in third grade vs 46.4% statewide
38.98% proficient in fourth grade vs 43.8% statewide
36.23% proficient in fifth grade vs 46.5% statewide
34.85% proficient in sixth grade vs 41% statewide
34.88% proficient in seventh grade vs 38.3% statewide
45.95% proficient in eighth grade vs 36.3% statewide
36.99% proficient in English II vs 44% statewide
Areas to Acknowledge
• Hickory Flat Biology scores rank #1 in the state with 100% proficient
• Hickory Flat 7th grade ELA scores rank in the top 15% of state
• Hickory Flat 8th grade ELA scores rank in the top 10% of the state
Dr. Regina Biggers, Benton County School District’s first-year Superintendent, said, “The BCSD administrators and staff acknowledge the challenge which lies ahead, and we are taking strategic measures to improve education for all children regardless of school location or grade level. All staff members started the year with intentional professional development sessions and are committed to providing a high-quality education for every child in the Benton County School District. We are excited about this challenge and look forward to making a difference in every life we encounter this year!”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.