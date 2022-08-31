rip-2022-08-31-news-test-1

Blue Mountain High School U.S. History teacher Brent Grisham guided his 2021-22 class to the top of the state, attaining the highest state test scores and 100% proficiency for all students who took the exam.

 By DILLON BARNES Southern Sentinel

Mississippi students, as a whole, tested as well on the most recent round of state tests as they did prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

