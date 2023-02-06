Nearly 1,500 students are on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Nathaniel Childers of Ashland, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Luke DeVore of Walnut, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Haley Harrell of Falkner, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
L'An Estes of Ashland, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts & Sciences.
Jared Braddock of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business.
Macon Lence of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business.
Antonio Benavides of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Music Education from MSU's College of Education.
Logan Wilbanks of Ripley, MS, receiving a Master of Arts Teaching Secondary from MSU's College of Education.
Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
About Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.