More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Charlie Childers, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Architecture from MSU's College of Architecture Art and Design.
Joseph Griffin, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Architecture Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Architecture Art and Design.
Timothy Penro, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Arts from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
Julia Mejia Arana, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business.
Janna Walden, of Falkner, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business.
Vivian Martindale, of Walnut, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
Anna Miskelly, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Summa Cum Laude from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Garrett Patzius, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
Paola Rangel, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Iveyana Smith, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
Landon Smith, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
Zariana Daniel, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Social Work from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
Aleigha Nance, of Ripley, MS, receiving a Master of Science from MSU's College of Education.
About Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
