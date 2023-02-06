To be named to the Deans' List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
2,445 students were named to the fall 2022 Deans' List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Mary Willingham, of Blue Mountain, MS
Haley Harrell, of Falkner, MS
Paola Rangel, of Ripley, MS
Jacob Wilbanks, of Walnut, MS
Collin Paul, of Blue Mountain, MS
Alexsandra Rangel, of Ripley, MS
Hannah Horton, of Ripley, MS
Timothy Penro, of Ripley, MS
Autumn Griffin, of Ripley, MS
Sarah Childs, of Ripley, MS
Iveyana Smith, of Ripley, MS
Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
About Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
