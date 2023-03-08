A pair of local residents were recently honored during Black History Month (Feburary) by Pastor Leonard Nance and the members of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Chalybeate.
Michelle Bowman and Jay Sanders were recognized for their marks in local Black history with their employments within the United States Postal Service in Tippah County.
The following is a brief biography of each individual:
Michelle Annette Nance-Bowman, one of five children, born to the late Leonard Earl Nance Sr. and Mae Katherine Buchanan-Nance on Dec. 25, 1969, at University of Chicago. For 29 years, Bowman has been married to Maurice Bowman as of Feb. 26, 2023. They have a 13-year old son, Zarron Bowman.
Bowman’s education started at The Catholic Institute St. Mel’s Grade School, located in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from elementary school, she attended The Catholic School, Madonna High School for Girls. In 2008, she decided to pursue an Associate in Applied Science, majoring in Criminal Justice at Taylor Business Institute. After attending National Louis University, she received a B.A. in Applied Behavioral Science, maintaining a 3.8 GPA.
Bowman was employed at Six West Hubbard, downtown Chicago, preparing commercial depositions. While working there, she was introduced to the corporate environment of commercial law firms. For approximately five years, she was employed at Laser, Pokorny, Schwartz, and Economos. In May 2014, she started working for the United States Postal Service in Highland Park, Illinois. It was at that location where she received her supervisor training.
In the fall of 2022, Bowman became employed at the Ripley, Mississippi USPS, which made her the first African American female to be employed at that facility. Bowman’s current job is a clerk, but she is currently working towards her management certification, which will also allow her to be the first African American female Postmaster (mistress) at that same facility.
Bowman stated the reason for choosing to become a Postmaster (mistress) is to provide the best customer service to the public. She wants to change the perception of the Postal Service Management behavior. Believing that her business and interpersonal skills will allow her the opportunity to contribute these characteristics to her station:
1. Believe in Our Heavenly Father, through Him all things are possible.
2. Work hard in silence; let success make the noise.
3. Stay humble.
Jamarcus “Jay” Sanders, born to Sherron Readers and Roger Price on March, 7, 1985, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. He has nine siblings and the father of one child, Jamarion Sanders.
Sanders graduated from Ashland High School in 2003. After graduation, he attended Rust College in Holly Springs. In 2009, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications/Broadcast Journalism. Sanders is a member of several organizations such as, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Benton County Lodge No. 721 PHA, and Sanders Chapter No. 85 Order of Eastern Star.
Right after graduating college, Sanders became employed at Wendy’s Restaurant. Later, he began working in the school system as a substitute teacher in Holly Springs.
On June 4, 2022, Sanders became the first African American male Postmaster at the Walnut, Mississippi, United States Postal Service. Sanders’ duties include overseeing all operations and functions of Walnut and Tiplersville USPS.
Sanders stated that the Postmaster position became open and available, where he accepted an interview, but did not get the job. Months later, the position became open again, but he was discouraged and was not interested in applying again. His manager, Lynn Steward, encouraged him and stated, “You never know what may happen, you might get it this time.” After heeding the words of encouragement from Steward, Sanders reapplied and was awarded the job.
Sanders’ inspirational goal and words of encouragement are, “I am a living example that my God can use nothing and make something that the enemy cannot touch!”
