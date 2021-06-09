"There are so many talented people in our community that make unique arts and crafts and baked goods and we want everyone to be able to see what they have to offer," said Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. "We also hope to have more fresh produce this year. This is beneficial to Ripley because we are supporting local businesses and it's always healthy for the community to come together and socialize in a safe place on the historic square. If these markets go well then we will have more of them next summer."
Pop-up shops featuring local vendors will be set up downtown from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Along with the June 11 date, night markets are currently scheduled for July 2 as well as July 23.
"The July 2 night market will be held at First Monday for this year's Star Spangled Celebration," said Behm. "We changed the venue this year so we could have more room for parking, vendors and fireworks. The two dates on the square will also be the same nights that a play will be held at the Ripley Arts Council Theatre. We hope people will come out early and do a little shopping before the play."
Adding in the atmosphere of the night market, the Shark Summer Concert Series will continue its run of hosting live music acts on Friday nights, with Kenny Brown scheduled to play on June 11. The Shark Summer Concert Series hosts free live musical performances every Friday night throughout the summer at the square, with the performances also available for listening on 102.3 The Shark.
"There will be a different food truck for each of the Summer Concert Series so it will be a fun time to come out, eat and hear some great music," said Behm.
If any potential vendors wish to set up a pop-up shop for the night market, Ripley Main Street can be contacted at 662-512-0226 or at ripleymainstreet@gmail.com