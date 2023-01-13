RIPLEY • A Tippah County man is being charged with manslaughter; culpable negligence after a fatal collision on City Ave. in Ripley left a woman dead.
Nicholas McAlister, 30, of Tiplersville, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 12 following a police investigation stemming from an accident on Dec. 29 involving Roseann Gillard, 56, of Ripley.
Gillard was on her way to work at the Ashley Furniture Manufacturing Plant when McAlister’s 2016 Chevrolet Impala struck her 2013 Toyota Camry on the driver's side. It is believed McAlister, who was also employed at Ashley, was on his way to work. The incident occurred around 3:42 a.m.
According to the Ripley Police Department, McAlister was traveling North on City Ave. at a speed of 50 mph, exceeding the limit of 35 mph, when he ran a red light and collided with Gillard’s vehicle on the driver’s side, which was turning southbound on City Ave.
McAlister was taken into custody with a bond set at $40,000. He would be released a few hours later after posting bail.
Ripley Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. The charges against McAlister will be presented to a grand jury in April.
