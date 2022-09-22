RIPLEY – A barricaded subject situation that began late Tuesday night, Sept. 20, ended shortly after dawn Wednesday, Sept. 21, police said this week.
Police were originally called to the scene for a welfare check with EMS.
Upon arrival the officers were met by the subjects' mother, who said he had kicked her out of the house.
Upon entry, the subject threatened officers with a shotgun. Police immediately identified the subject as a known convicted felon. They retreated and called for backup.
The subject then barricaded himself in the house and refused all attempts to make contact with him, officers said.
Police contacted the Alcorn Sheriff’s Department SWAT team to assist with the situation. At approximately midnight, police heard a shot inside the house.
The Alcorn Sheriff’s Department SWAT team arrived and took over the situation. The SWAT team made entry into the one-floor, wood frame house and found the subject in the bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was transported to Tippah County Hospital and later transferred to The Med in Memphis.
His condition wasn’t available Thursday morning.
The case remains under investigation, and no more information was immediately available, police said this week.
“We tried every option possible to resolve the situation, but there was no response from inside the house,” Ripley Police Chief Scott White said this week.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.