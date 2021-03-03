RIPLEY • Ripley aldermen voted to extend the city's executive order requiring masks indoors at their March meeting Tuesday night.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that Mississippi would lift all county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules starting Wednesday, March 3. However, the City of Ripley has its own municipal mask ordinance.
"I have heard from several citizens requesting for us to extend it, and have heard from others today thanking us for extending it," said Ripley Mayor Chris Marsalis Wednesday morning.
The order was enacted on Friday, July 10, 2020. It states that "all persons who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Ripley shall wear a clean face-covering any time they are or will be, in contact with other people in indoor public or business spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance."
The order does not mandate that people wear a mask or face covering while outdoors.
"Just like everywhere else, we’ve spent over a year now battling the COVID-19 pandemic in Ripley," Marsalis continued. "Our city is a resourceful, vibrant, independent, and resilient place and the Board and I have been careful about how best to deal with the pandemic while allowing Ripley’s light to keep shining. We have lost many friends and family members to this virus, we call them Ripley’s Lost Diamonds, and as community leaders we’ve worked very hard to strike a healthy balance between public safety and economic vitality."
Ripley Aldermen will revisit the executive order at their April meeting and decide whether to cancel or extend it further.
"It’s often been frustrating and political, and we have had some hard decisions to make. While we are very encouraged that the infection rates and deaths are trending downward, coupled with quickly increasing vaccination rates, we still feel that it’s in the best interest of our citizenry to extend our local mask mandate for another month. God willing, this public health crisis shall pass into memory soon, and we can all breathe freely again," concluded Marsalis.