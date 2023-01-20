A man is wanted in Benton County for breaking into the courthouse and stealing a sum of cash.
According to Benton County Sheriff's Department, the suspect appeared on the square in Ashland at 3:30 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 17, and proceeded to break into a door on the south side of the building.
"He got about $250 to $300 in cash they had in there," Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby said. "He damaged four doors and knocked a lock off of a door upstairs in the courthouse."
Camera footage shows the suspect in the area for around 30 minutes. The last time he is seen on camera comes at 4:00 a.m.
"He was in the courthouse for probably 20 to 25 minutes," Goolsby said.
Currently, the Sheriff's Department is speaking with individuals in an attempt to gain more knowledge of the situation. The department hasn't been able to identify the suspect, as they have a mask on in all of the camera footage.
In addition to breaking into the courthouse in Ashland, the Sheriff's Department is also looking into another incident that occurred on the same morning.
"We're pretty confident he broke into Shaker's Pizza on the West side of our office first," Goolsby said. "He got about $200 out of the cash register at Shaker's and stole a small safe. He took the safe outside and got into it but there wasn't anything of value."
The Benton County Sheriff's Department asks for anyone with any information regarding the incident at the Ashland courthouse or Shaker's Pizza to contact the Sheriff's Office at 662-224-8941.
