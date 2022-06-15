The Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Ripley, Mississippi, met at the Municipal Office Building at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Present were: Mayor Jon Grisham; Aldermen Jackie McKenzie, Stephen Freeman, Barry Cook,Joey Bryant; and Ken Walker; Charles Davis, City Auditor; W. Price Elliott, City Attorney; Lisa Mauney, City Clerk; Tracy Luna, Deputy City Clerk; and Kathi Watson, Deputy City Clerk.
Mrs. Elizabeth Behm, Keeshon Morgan and Isaiah Hatch appeared before the board to discuss Keep Ripley Beautiful. Mayor Grisham thanked Mrs. Behm, Mr. Morgan and Mr. Hatch for their appearance.
Motions unanimously approved, unless stated otherwise, included:
• To proceed with the cleanup of the Jackson property located at 103 Moores Mill Road
• To proceed with the cleanup of the Cole property located at 611 S. Jackson Street Cleanup of these properties will be pursuant to the Amended Ordinance with all appropriate fines and costs to be enrolled as a lien on this property in the Office of the Circuit Clerk and also placed upon the tax roll with the County Tax Collector to be paid over a one year period.
The City Clerk advised the Board that all claims are in accordance with the City’s Budget and in compliance with all state purchasing laws to the best of her knowledge and recommended that they should be, therefore, approved for payment. The Board approved payment for the following fund balances:
____05/03/2022___
FUND EXPENSES BALANCE
General $303,835.26 $ 945,149.06
Gas $508,758.61 $3,323,696.27
Water $ 79,330.98 $ 505,243.64
Sewer $124,493.01 $ 90,429.55
Other unanimously approved motions:
• The Resolution for ARPA Funds Standard Allowance as evidenced in Exhibit “A," available for viewing at City Hall
• That the City of Ripley contribute $500.00 to Ru to the Rescue to support animal rescue.
• Declaration of surplus funds in the City of Ripley Gas Department in the amount of $50,000.00 and transfer of these funds to the City of Ripley Sewer Fund for maintenance purposes.
• The Policy Procedures for Reviewing Annual Water Rates as evidenced in attached Exhibit “B," available for viewing at City Hall.
• The Long-Term Improvement Plan for the City of Ripley’s Water/Sewer System as evidenced in Exhibit “C," available for viewing at City Hall.
• The Security Vulnerability Self-Assessment Guide for Small Drinking Water System as evidenced in Exhibit “D," available for viewing at City Hall.
• That the City obtain a full-page advertisement in the Ripley High School Yearbook at the rate of $130.00.
• That Jimmy Davis be allowed to attend the Building Officials Summer Conference to be held in Biloxi, with the City paying registration fees and other statutory expenses.
• The Ordinance Acknowledging the Establishment and Regulation of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act as evidenced in Exhibit “E," available for viewing at City Hall.
• To appoint Mayor Jon Grisham to represent the City of Ripley in all matters pertaining to District Two (2) Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• The Resolution for Adopting the District Two Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan as evidenced in Exhibit “F," available for viewing at City Hall.
• The resignation of Lisa Mauney as City Clerk for the City of Ripley was accepted effective June 30, 2022.