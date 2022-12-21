SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 356 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the fall 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Dec. 9 during the college's 112th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was attorney and entrepreneur Quentin Whitwell, chief executive officer of Progressive Health Systems, Inc., co-owner and CEO of Panola Medical Center and COO and legal counsel for Alliance Healthcare System, Inc.

