SENATOBIA • Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 356 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the fall 2022 semester. Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on Dec. 9 during the college's 112th Commencement. Serving as Commencement speaker was attorney and entrepreneur Quentin Whitwell, chief executive officer of Progressive Health Systems, Inc., co-owner and CEO of Panola Medical Center and COO and legal counsel for Alliance Healthcare System, Inc.
Vanessa Mazzoccoli of Walnut, Cum Laude is included on the list of graduates earning the Associate of Arts.
The Associate of Arts is a two-year degree awarded to students in academic pathways as well as the Associate Degree Nursing (RN) program. It is designed as the first two years of a four-year college or university program leading to a baccalaureate degree. Graduates of the nursing program are prepared to take the nursing registry exam to enter the workplace as a registered nurse. Students must earn a minimum of 60 semester hours with a minimum grade point of 2.0 on all work completed.
Northwest Mississippi Community College is a public, two-year institution primarily serving 11 counties in Northwest Mississippi. For more information visit www.northwestms.edu.
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low
as 15 to 20 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&