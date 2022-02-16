You may catch a glimpse of an artist in action on Ripley's square. Khyla Shumpert, 24, of Booneville, is the artist painting the "Ripley" mural. Commissioned by Ripley Main Street Association as part of their ongoing beautification efforts of Historic Downtown Ripley, Ms. Shumpert, who has painted since she was a little girl, began painting murals in her hometown of Booneville when she was hired by the Main Street director there. "I just started painting murals recently. The Ripley mural is my second one," she says. Ms. Shumpert, originally a portrait artist, welcomes taking her artistry to the streets. She moved her skills from painting canvases to painting the sides of buildings with the help of YouTube. She digitally sketches out her designs on her iPad first. "It's a whole different exciting area," she says. Shumpert, a busy college student, works on the mural as her schedule allows, and hopes to be finished in the next several months. She is available for hire for murals and commissioned portraits, and may be reached at (662)553-2141.
Meet the Muralist: Khyla Shumpert takes her art to the streets
