Shaw, Mark

Question #1: Where do you reside?

Waterford, MS

Question #2: Where did you go to school?

Potts Camp, Northwest Community College and Ole Miss

Question #3: What is your occupation?

Banker with Unity Bank in Ashland.

Question #4: What is your favorite TV show?

Seinfeld

Question #5: Who is your favorite musician?

Bryan Adams

Question #6: Who most influences your life?

My wife and son but my grandparents when I was growing up

Question #7: If you could travel any where, where would you go?

Hawaii

Question #8: What is your fondest childhood memory?

Swimming with my dad at Wall Doxey State Park

Question #9: What has been your greatest accomplishment?

My son Maverick

Question #10: What is happiness to you?

Having a happy, healthy and loving family and friends

Question #11: What is your goal or ambition in life?

To be the best dad I can be for my son.

Question #12: Tell us about your family.

I have 2 sisters, a loving mother, wonderful wife, 1 niece and 4 nephews and my only son, Maverick

