Shaw
Question #1: Where do you reside?
Waterford, MS
Question #2: Where did you go to school?
Potts Camp, Northwest Community College and Ole Miss
Question #3: What is your occupation?
Banker with Unity Bank in Ashland.
Question #4: What is your favorite TV show?
Seinfeld
Question #5: Who is your favorite musician?
Bryan Adams
Question #6: Who most influences your life?
My wife and son but my grandparents when I was growing up
Question #7: If you could travel any where, where would you go?
Hawaii
Question #8: What is your fondest childhood memory?
Swimming with my dad at Wall Doxey State Park
Question #9: What has been your greatest accomplishment?
My son Maverick
Question #10: What is happiness to you?
Having a happy, healthy and loving family and friends
Question #11: What is your goal or ambition in life?
To be the best dad I can be for my son.
Question #12: Tell us about your family.
I have 2 sisters, a loving mother, wonderful wife, 1 niece and 4 nephews and my only son, Maverick
