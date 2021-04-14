TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTY – A major storm came through Benton and Tippah County on March 17, bringing high winds, thunder, and lightning to the area.
One of these lighting strikes hit a tree in Amanda Barkley’s yard, causing it to take out the house’s private water well.
According to Barkley, the house has not had water since, nearly a month later. This is despite calls to 14 different companies about drilling a new well, near-constant communication with Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, and various pleas for help to community water officials. Twenty-six other households in Barkley's area rely on private wells as well. Barkley fears those households may wind up in the same situation if the community water situation does not reach a solution.
“It has been inconvenient, but we have managed,” Barkley said. “Funny thing is we have the new rural broadband that Mr. Presley got everyone, and we love it, but how ironic for us to be able to get high-speed internet but not community water.”
Presley, along with members of the community and local government officials, will be part of a community meeting on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at 455 Brock Rd. in Falkner to address the situation and potential solutions.
“The issue is the area where they live is not in the franchise territory of any water providers,” Presley said. “Three Forks water is the closest water provider to where they live. What we’re going to explore in that meeting is what the cost is going to be to get water out there and then a funding source to pay that cost to get community water.”
Presley has stated that the meeting will include representation from several local government branches.
“I’m inviting local legislators and county supervisors for that district,” Presley said. “I’m going to invite the Planning and Development District to be there, as well as the local community action agency. We know we’re going to have the appropriate people in the room to go about trying to get this problem solved.”
At the end of the day, Barkley hopes this meeting is the first step in regaining one of life’s necessities.
“There are many things to fight for these days and protest,” Barkley says. “But water is a necessity we all need.”