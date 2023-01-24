BLUE MOUNTAIN - Dr. Michael Megelsh, assistant professor of history in the department of social and behavioral sciences at Blue Mountain Christian University, has been selected as the 2023 BMCU Humanities Teacher of the Year.
The Humanities Teacher Award honors outstanding faculty in traditional humanities fields at Mississippi's higher education institutions. Humanities faculty commit significant time and effort to develop their students' critical thinking skills, broadening their ability to evaluate perspectives and synthesize information.
The award recipient delivers a public lecture on a humanities topic. Dr. Megelsh presented his public forum entitled “The Pirates of the Confederacy: The Illegality of the Confederate States” on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m. in the University’s Modena Lowrey Berry Auditorium. A reception honoring Dr. Megelsh immediately followed the program in the Paschal Student Union Building.
Dr. Megelsh joined the faculty at BMCU in the fall of 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Thomas Edison State University, a Master of Arts in History from Liberty University, and a Ph.D. in History from Auburn University.
“I am grateful to receive this award in my first year at the university. It is truly a privilege to teach in the humanities at Blue Mountain Christian University where I have the academic freedom and latitude to discuss the profound and deep ideas within the field of history in order to better challenge and inspire college students, said Dr. Megelsh. “I do my utmost to serve out of respect for the responsibility I have to continue the Christ-centered tradition of higher education. This award is an honor I appreciate.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&