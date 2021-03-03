RIPLEY • The Tippah County Veterans Park Committee is asking people to honor loved ones who served in the Armed Forces, from the Revolutionary War to those currently on active duty, by purchasing a brick paver for the park.
The pavers will recognize any past and present veterans. Small bricks cost $50 each and can hold three lines of text. Large bricks have room for seven lines of text and are $100 each.
“Anybody can buy a brick in memory of a veteran or to honor of a veteran,” said American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton Felton. “There is no limit. Buy as many as you want. You don’t have to be from Tippah County to buy a brick.”
Felton encourages those wanting to honor their loved ones to purchase the pavers as soon as possible.
The memorial is located at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park off MS 4 West in Ripley. The brick pavers will be on the walkway as you enter the memorial through the archway.
“The Park will be a solemn place where people can go and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending this great country or honor those that have served in the armedforces or who are still on active duty,” continued Felton.
The park will feature the United States Seal, the U.S. flag, and a monument for each U.S. armed conflict. There will be a flag wall with flags from all military branches, a silhouette of a soldier saluting, the Mississippi flag, and a tank on display.
To take a virtual tour of the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park, purchase pavers, or make a donation, visit www.tippahcountyveteransmemorial.com. Paver forms can be picked up at the Ripley Main Street office or downloaded from the website. Forms and payments can be mailed to Tippah Veterans Park, P.O. Box 100, Ripley, MS 38663. Call Tommy Rainey at 662-587-9908 or Mike Felton at 662-223-0539 for more information.
“Construction will begin as soon as the weather breaks, and the names have to be sent in to put on the pavers,” said Felton. “Please get the forms turned in as soon as possible.”