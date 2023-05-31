RIPLEY – Over 100 people gathered inside the Ripley Park and Recreation center at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Sportsplex on Monday morning to honor fallen soldiers at a Memorial Day service sponsored by the American Legion Post 81.
The service began with opening remarks from Rev. Joe Street, a local Vietnam War veteran, who spoke of a story in which eight servicemen were killed in combat and 23 other wounded in an encounter he was a part of in 1968. Of the eight killed, Street recognized John F. Moncrief from Jasper, Alabama, a man he said he shared a close relationship with.
“We shared foxhole duties together, we ate together, played cards together,” Street stated to the crowd. “...What I’d like to do today is help us realize that we’re honoring people that had a name, that had a face, that had a family, that had dreams, but went in harms way and made the supreme sacrifice that we could be here today and enjoy this great country.”
Street closed with a prayer before Nellie Hodges performed the National Anthem followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Kerry Williams.
American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton then addressed the crowd, following a short speech from Ripley Mayor Jon Grisham, providing sombering statistics on 24 different wars and conflicts in the country’s history and the death totals from each. Through research, Felton was able to confirm the death of 16 soldiers from Tippah County in World War I. That number expanded to 84 local soldiers in World War II, three more in the Korean War and 10 in the Vietnam War.
Felton also recognized six World War II veterans from Tippah County: Carl Nance, Felix Jones, T.C. Mauney, Roy Hodges, E.J. Murley and Andrew Carter.
The event’s guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Bill Latham shared his gratitude to be invited and asked to speak at the service. He said that Memorial Day means a lot to the entire country, but the day of remembrance feels magnified in Ripley with the vast number of veterans in attendance.
“It means a lot to this nation, but I know it means more to some of you folks because it’s family and it’s friends,” said Latham.
The event concluded with the showing of several videos, including a performance of “America the Beautiful” before a closing prayer was given by Street.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.