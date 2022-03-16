With only three weeks left, representatives are working diligently handling remaining bills intended to be discussed during the 2022 session. More than 120 Senate bills were debated in by the members of the House of Representative last week. Any Senate bills that did not make it off the calendar died. The deadline to discuss Senate appropriations and revenue bills will occur this week with a March 15 deadline.
As many of you are aware, House bills that passed earlier in the session were sent to the Senate and are now back before the House. With this process, representatives will vote on whether to agree with the changes made by the Senate or to invite conference for further negotiations.
You may recall House Bill 530, also known as the Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022, was introduced back in January by the House of Representatives. The House submitted a conference report to the Senate on Thursday morning. In the $226 million plan, average teacher pay would increase by $4,850 and assistant teachers would get a $2,000 raise. The average starting salary of teachers would increase to $41,638, which is higher than both the regional and national averages. The plan also includes a proposal similar to the Senate’s teacher pay raise (SB 2443), which would provide salary increases of at least $1,000 every five years and $2,500 at 25 years. If approved by the Senate and signed by Governor Reeves, the plan will be implemented in the upcoming school year. This legislation is critical to attracting and retaining Mississippi teachers. Our children are our state’s greatest asset and we much invest in our public education system.
Leadership in the House of Representatives remains committed to eliminating the state income tax. This has become a hot topic this session, and I believe one that warrants conversations by leaders in the State. Mississippi should be working to adopt change that works to retain more Mississippians that are currently being lost to brain-drain as well as allow Mississippians to keep more of their hard earned money. We incorporated many changes from the proposal in 2021 after hearing from many of you and from across the state. I hope you will join me in encouraging members of the Senate to make this a top priority as we near the end of the legislative session.
Many of you probably tune in to the very popular HGTV show Home Town featuring Mississippians Erin and Ben Napier of Laurel, Mississippi. Last week, the House of Representatives honored Erin and Ben Napier with House Resolution 65. Since 2016, the Napiers have been showcasing their home renovation projects around Laurel, which has led to an economic boom in the small Mississippi town. Erin and Ben Napier, joined by Mayor Johnny Magee, were presented with HR 65 by Representative Donnie Scoggin (R – Jones) commending them on their efforts to improve Laurel and the great state of Mississippi.
In closing, I was honored to have Olivia Michael and Whitleigh Miller serve as pages in the Mississippi House this past week. I would love to see you all in Jackson, as well. Groups must be scheduled in advance. Email me at jsteverson@house.ms.gov or message me on Twitter and Facebook.