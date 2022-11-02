Tippah and Benton County are both gearing up for next week's midterm election, with the ballot including plenty for residents of the area to vote on. Races will include district-wide races such as a congressional seat in congress and a variety of judges, in addition to county-specific positions involving law enforcement and school boards.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The offices up for election on both the Tippah and Benton County ballots include the Mississippi 1st Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives, the 1st District Court of Appeals judge, two 18th District Chancery Court judge seats and three 3rd District Circuit Court judge seats.
Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District sees Dianne Dodson Black (D) running against incumbent Rep. Trent Kelly (R).
For Kelly, a member of the House of Representatives since 2015, this will be the fifth election cycle he’s been part of. He has never received less than 67 percent of votes in four previous elections, the first being a special election after former Rep. Alan Nunnelle died.
Black, the first Black woman to ever run for congress in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, looks to challenge Kelly on a platform in alignment with President Biden's administration. According to her website, she has been a business owner in Olive Branch for over 40 years.
Mississippi’s 1st District Court of Appeals will also be on the ballot, with Judge Jim M. Greenlee running unopposed. Greenlee has been in office since 2016 after being appointed by former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and later being elected unopposed to a full eight-year term.
Chancery Court District 18, which represents Benton, Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall and Tippah County, will see Lawrence L. ‘Larry’ Little and Robert ‘Bob’ Whitwell run for reelection in their respective seats. Both incumbents are unopposed.
Circuit Court District 3, covering Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah and Union County, is on the ballot in 2022. Two of the three judges, Gray Tollison and Kent E. Smith, will seek reelection unopposed. However, J. Kelly Luther, the incumbent, will have a challenger in Shirley Byers. Luther’s seat on the court is located in Ripley.
Tippah County will have two School Board elections on the ballot. Incumbent Allen McMillin is running for North Tippah District 3 School Board Trustee unopposed. There will be a race in South Tippah, however, with Nicole Bullock and James W. Storey facing off for South Tippah District 3 School Board Trustee.
In Benton County, a special election will be on the ballot after the death of longtime Post 1 Constable James Williams. Joe J. Medeiros, Lorenzo Glover, Tracy Hampton, Emmitt D. Shaw, Early H. Smith and Miron ‘Tyrone’ Williams are the six candidates for Post 1 Constable.
In addition to the special election, Benton County will also vote on District 1 School Board Member, where incumbent Erma Poplar is running unopposed.
Absentee ballots are available for those unable to vote in person on election day. Mail-in ballots will not be accepted unless the voter is over the age of 65 and has a disability or is residing outside their county of residence.
For more information on the election, contact Tippah County Circuit Clerk Randy Graves at (662) 837-7370, or Benton County Circuit Clerk Kathy Graves at (662) 224-6310.
