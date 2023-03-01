Mike Long's career in local government is coming to a close after over 15 years in public service. The Ripley native is not seeking reelection as Tippah County Chancery Clerk, an office he's held for nearly eight years.
Instead, Long plans on spending his days' golfing and spending time with his family. A family that includes nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
"We're playing, watching them play ball or babysitting all the time," Long said. "We like it."
He began at the Chancery Clerk's office after his longtime friend Ronnie McBride called and asked for a favor.
"I mean he almost had tears in his eyes," Long said with a smile. "He said, 'Please come help me.' I told him I didn't want to do it, but he talked me into it."
Long decided he would help his friend out and soon became the comptroller. He would be in the position for eight years and used the time to learn the ins and outs of the Chancery Clerk's office.
However, after those eight years as comptroller, McBride told Long he was not going to seek reelection.
"I tried to talk (Ronnie) into running, but I failed," Long said. "I told him, 'Alright, I'm going to run then. I wouldn't dare run against you. But, If you're not going to run I will."
Ronnie told him to go for it.
"I knew a lot about it from my prior experience in the chancery clerk's office," Long said. "I got lucky and won."
A nearly 10-year-old favor ended up turning into a new career for Long. Prior to joining the Chancery Clerk staff, Long was semi-retired. He worked at his family business, Tippah Wholesale Company after graduating from Ole Miss. After the company merged with another company out of Corinth, Long got into selling cars for a few years.
As his time as the Chancery Clerk winds down, Long knows whoever fills his shoes will do a fine job, although he warns of the difficulties of the job.
"Somebody off the street can come in here and do a good job," Long said. "But, it's a lot to do."
Long also notes his relationship with the Tippah County Board of Supervisors, a relationship Long hopes the next in line will continue to have with the board.
"The Board (of Supervisors) and I have a great relationship," Long said. "A lot of counties don't have that."
Now that Long has made up his mind regarding his decision not to run for a third term, the thing he's looking forward to most, other than spending time with his family, is getting on the course with a club in his hand.
The 73-year-old has a passion for golf, a hobby he picked up back in his high school years. He's a member of Pine Hill Country Club and currently plays golf Saturday and Sunday if the weather permits. In fact, he recently got a coach to help him with his game.
"My game got so bad I needed to go," Long said. "They've got all kinds of technology. They hook up all this stuff around you to know exactly what the swing speed is and everything. I think it'll be worth the bill."
In the meantime, while he's still in office, Long says he will cherish the time he has left in the office he's been in for nearly 20 years. Though, he's mainly looking forward to a trip to Destin in July with his wife and 20 other family members and being able to golf whenever he wants.
"I'm 73 and this term runs until December," Long said. "If I was running and I did get elected again, I'd be 80 before it was over. Hopefully, I can stay healthy, because I can play golf every day."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.