The state Supreme Court invalidated a medical marijuana initiative approved by a majority of Mississippi voters back in November 2020, which would have allowed individuals to buy up to 5 ounces per month. The Court ruled that the state's initiative process was outdated and that the measure was not put properly on the ballot.
The Republican-controlled state House and Senate passed the final version of Senate Bill 2095 last week. Those with debilitating conditions, such as cancer, AIDS and sickle cell disease are eligible for medical marijuana use under this program.
Days after Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana, the state Health Department is working to develop its part of the program.
A press release indicated that the Health Department plans to start accepting applications online for licenses for medical practitioners, patients, cannabis cultivation facilities, and others. The first dispensaries are months from being open because establishing the licensing system will be a time-consuming process.
“The goal is to provide a safe and accessible program that meets the needs of patients and the public health and safety of all Mississippi residents,” the release said.
The new law will allow patients to buy up to to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day, up to six days a week. That is about 3 ounces per month. It sets taxes on production and sale of cannabis. Plants must be grown indoors under controlled conditions.
The law gives cities and counties 90 days to opt out of allowing medical marijuana facilities, for growing or selling. But people in those communities could petition for an election to overrule local officials’ decisions and allow them.
Reeves, who pushed for the reduction from 5 ounces a month in the initiative to 3 ounces a month in the new law, stated, "there will be hundreds of millions of fewer joints on the streets because of this improvement." He was concerned that there would be greater recreational use of the drug if the reduction was not enacted.
The state often provides tax breaks and financial assistance for roads or water access to industrial sites, but the new law prohibits the state from providing economic development incentives for the cannabis industry.
When asked how he sees this new legislation affecting Ripley, Mayor Jon Grisham said, “It’s all brand new and at this point I’m not sure how or if it will affect us. We, like all of the other smaller municipalities throughout the state, will have to wait and see how everything plays out.”