BLUE MOUNTAIN • The Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance's board of directors approved a record $301,485 in community matching grants during their quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, March 22 at Blue Mountain College.
In total, 34 grants impacting 17 counties within the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area (MHNHA) were approved as part of the FY22 Community Grant Program.
Tippah County was awarded the highest dollar amount ($63,585) for five grants.
Ripley Main Street Association was awarded $20,000 to fund the first phase of a unique structure in the city's downtown historic district into a multi-use community venue with exterior art that reflects Tippah County's Native American Heritage, $2,500 to assist with the Alice Mae Blues Festival and the Blue Mountain Bluegrass Festival, and $1,085 to fund the creation of an African-American Public Art Quilt Trail, which will showcase traditional African-American quilt patterns, documenting them both as works of art and an important means of self-expression.
BMC was the highest single awardee of the year with $40,000 awarded for two projects — $20,000 of which to fund immediate repairs to the former Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church building (1908), which was purchased by the college in 2021 and is now a part of the BMC main campus. The structure is listed as one of the contributing elements in the BMC National Historic District and was designed by architect R.H. Hunt of Chattanooga, and $20,000 for the creation of an Economic and Community Development Master Plan for Blue Mountain College and the Town of Blue Mountain, a joint planning initiative leading up to the observance of BMC's 150th anniversary in 2023.
This year, MHNHA's Community Grants Program received a record 48 applications, totaling $420,957 in requests. "We received a wide range of strong proposals this year, and we were glad to be able to fund so many of them," said Mary Cates Williams, executive director of the Alliance. "We look forward to working with grantees on their projects."
Since the Community Grant Program was initiated in 2016, over $1,436,000 in grants and designated special projects has been awarded in area communities.