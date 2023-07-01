JACKSON — Over the past twelve months, the state of Mississippi has aggressively invested in high-demand, high-wage training programs to better meet the industry needs of today and provide more good pathways for Mississippians to find higher-paying careers. This investment, made possible through the continued support and investment of executive and legislative leadership and an overhaul of the state’s Workforce Enhancement Training (WET) fund program will result in an increase in annual training capacity of over 5,000 individuals across five priority training sectors.

