rip-2023-04-03-news-msh-massengill-1

Pictured from left, James G. “Bo” Chastain, Director, Mississippi State Hospital and Representative Steve Massengill, District 13.

WHITFIELD – On Thursday, March 2, Friends of MSH, Inc. showed some appreciation for our State Legislators and their staff by providing a food truck lunch near the Capitol grounds. T and J Concessions of Forest provided the food truck.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com