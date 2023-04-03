WHITFIELD – On Thursday, March 2, Friends of MSH, Inc. showed some appreciation for our State Legislators and their staff by providing a food truck lunch near the Capitol grounds. T and J Concessions of Forest provided the food truck.
Representative Steve Massengill, District 13, Benton, Lafayette, Marshall, and Union Counties, visited with Mr. James G. "Bo" Chastain, MSH Director and Friends members in the Capitol rotunda during the event. Several legislators conveyed their appreciation for the work performed by the staff every day at Mississippi State Hospital.
The legislative appreciation event is an annual program hosted by Friends of MSH. Friends is a volunteer, 501c (3) non-profit organization, whose primary function is to promote awareness of mental health issues and raise funds for projects that enhance the quality of life for individuals served at the hospital throughout the year.
Employees, volunteers, advocates, and other members of the Friends group hosted the event in order to thank lawmakers for their work in the legislature and for their continued support of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.
