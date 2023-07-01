hou-XXXX-MSU-M-State-flying-logo.jpg

Mississippi State University congratulates more than 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2023 Deans' List. Deans' List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

