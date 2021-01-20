STARKVILLE • Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program. Following gradute are: Essence Nyje' Black College of Business BBA of Ripley; Lydia Macclain Hardin College of Ag. & Life Sciences BS and Sara Elizabeth Miller College of Arts & Sciences MS of Walnut