Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Following students are: Liza Grace Mckibben of Dumas; Emily Morgan Davis, Hannah Joy Davis, Anna Claire Miskelly, Aleigha Kaye Nance, Colby Wayne Stroupe all of Ripley; Landon L Gaillard, Isabella Renee Harrison all of Tiplersville; Luke Stephen Bennett, Christopher Dylan Colucci, Avery Nicole Mullins, Caroline M Wilbanks all of Walnut.
Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C. Following students are: Gaven Pierce Lefler of Blue Mountain; Carley Morgan Hill of Dumas; Haley R Harrell of Falkner; Jared Marquintez Braddock, Jackson Christopher Griffin, Joseph Conner Griffin, Tyler Dean Grisam, Colton W Haynes, Kylie Henry, Taylor E Ketchum, Nicole Mejia, Garrett Andrew Patzius all of Ripley; Meredith Taylor Bell, Luke Oneal DeVore, all of Walnut.