With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up next week, many events are popping up around Tippah County to honor the civil rights activist who was slain 54 years ago in Memphis, Tenn.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, two churches in Ripley will be holding cleanup events. Terry Street Church of Christ and Ripley Second Baptist Church will both get out in the morning to do property and litter cleanups.
Terry Street Church of Christ will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, while Ripley Second Baptist will start 30 minutes later at 9:30 a.m.
All volunteers are welcome to help with the cleanup efforts. Each event will start at the respective churches.
On Sunday, the MLK Dream Team is holding its annual celebration at Ripley High School auditorium at 3 p.m. During the annual event, the MLK Dream Team will recognize the 'Ripley Nine', the nine boys involved in the incident that saw Ripley resident Mark Hall charged, and later convicted, of nine counts of simple assault after running the boys off the road in his truck.
MLK Day is on Monday, Jan. 16. MLK Day first became a holiday after legislation was passed in 1983, with the first nationwide observance occurring three years later in 1986.
