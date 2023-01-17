RIPLEY • Each year since 1986, Americans observe the third Monday in January as MLK Day in remembrance and honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Baptist pastor, born in Atlanta, was one of the most notable figures from the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s who was slain in Memphis, Tenn., nearly 60 years ago.

