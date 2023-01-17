RIPLEY • Each year since 1986, Americans observe the third Monday in January as MLK Day in remembrance and honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Baptist pastor, born in Atlanta, was one of the most notable figures from the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s who was slain in Memphis, Tenn., nearly 60 years ago.
To celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, the Tippah County MLK Dream Team held the 39th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration over the weekend at the Ripley High School Auditorium. The event was held on Sunday, Jan. 15, Dr. King's birthday.
The program was planned in large part by the Tippah County MLK Dream Team and its president, Miriam Anderson.
“I thought the program went very well,” Anderson said. “The speaker was on point with his message about Dr. King’s dream. I think it was one of the better programs we’ve had.”
The program featured guest speaker Pastor and Superintendent Robert D. Fleming Sr., who oversees the office of Superintendent of the No. 10 district in Northern Mississippi Church of God in Christ. Fleming currently serves 11 churches within district 10. In February of 2021, Fleming was sent to his hometown of Ripley by State Prelate, Bishop William Dean Jr. to reopen the St. James Temple C.O.G.I.C. and was appointed to serve as the pastor of St. James Temple.
“It was a program that reflected the dream of Dr. King,” Fleming said. “All people could have come and felt comfortable being there.”
Near the end of the program, the nine Ripley boys involved in an incident last year in Ripley, dubbed the ‘Ripley Nine’, were honored by the MLK Dream Team and presented plaques. Seven of the nine boys were present to receive their plaques on stage at the program.
“I would like to encourage the people of Ripley and the surrounding area to embrace the dream of Dr. King,” Fleming said. “If we would embrace the dream, our world would be a better place to live. If we all treat one another equally, love one another equally and embrace one another, we would be in a better world.”
