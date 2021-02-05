Over the last few weeks, The City of Holly Springs Utility Department has seen an increase in high bill concerns due to the cold weather and increased energy consumption for heating. The 10-day weather forecast calls for lows near single digits and highs not breaking the freezing point at the end of next week. This sustained, extreme cold will further strain heating systems resulting in increased energy consumption.
For the month of January, Natural Gas consumption, systemwide, was up over 20% as compared to the same period last year. Systemwide electric consumption is up almost 9% in same timeframe. If the forecasts are correct and we experience the extreme cold weather, it will affect all of our customers.
Whether you heat with gas, conventional electric or a heat pump, you will, quite likely, see higher bills. The most pronounced impact will be on heat pump users. When temperatures drop near or below freezing, the normal heat pump mode becomes ineffective and the system will automatically switch to “auxiliary” or “emergency” heat mode. In most applications, this involves heat strips or resistance heating, the most energy intensive and expensive type of heat to run, using 3-4 times the energy as the heat pump.
We encourage all customers to monitor their energy usage and take steps to mitigate the impact of this arctic cold. You should also take steps to further winterize your home or business, sealing where cold air can get in around doors and windows. Our MyUsage® App and web portal (www.myusage.com) are available free of charge to monitor utility consumption on a daily basis to assist you. Details on MyUsage and registration instructions are available on the Utility Department website at www.hsutilities.com.