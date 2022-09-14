Several area students are the recipients of Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College for 2022-23.
They include:
Aberdeen – Tyler Gill, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Taylor Harrison, Donald A. Baker Endowed Scholarship; Micah Terry, John and Beth Cleveland Endowed Scholarship; Kaleb Wilkinson, Thomas Griffith Memorial Annual Scholarship;
Amory – Ella Browning, A.J. Pitts Endowed Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Carter, Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation Career Education Special Needs Endowed Scholarship; Marley Edwards, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Dorien Griffin, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Brooklyn Owen, Emily W. Horne Annual Scholarship;
Baldwyn – Caden Cates, Dr. Marshall E. Hollis Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship;
Batesville – Albert Martin, Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation Career Education Endowed Scholarship;
Belden – Breia Foster, Mounce Family Excellence in Healthcare Endowed Scholarship; Adelin Mathis, Billy and Edna Fisher Todd Annual Scholarship; Min-Hao Sun, Pearl Markham Burch Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Belmont – Karly Weeks, Quail Unlimited Annual Scholarship, Sherry Senter Stubblefeld and Nancy Senter Presley Endowed Scholarship;
Blue Mountain – Jazmine Moreno, Mike and Marcia Eaton Endowed Scholarship;
Blue Springs – Chad Bishop, Meryl Tree Memorial Scholarship; Amanda Walton, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Bruce – Lori Leachman, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Caledonia – Lucas Williams, JT Crabb Memorial Annual Scholarship;
Clinton – Addison Pletzke, AT&T Endowed Scholarship;
Columbus – Kinnedy Johnson, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Ecru – Madison Paul, Bonnie Ruth Gibbs Owings Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Fulton – Elon Braxton, Robert Loden Endowed Scholarship; Hayden Campbell, Walmart Endowed Scholarship; Camron Cowart, Kelly Wade Prestage Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Stanley D. Moses Endowed Scholarship; Connor Foster, Wilson L. and Wanda Heering Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Kelcie Graham, Dana Grissom Cockrell Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Madison Green, North Mississippi Education Consortium Endowed Scholarship; Thomas Holcomb, Land Bank of North Mississippi Annual Scholarship; Kasey Homan, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Adult Learner Annual Scholarship, Margaret Gurley Loden Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Laura Johnson, Fulton Lion’s Club Endowed Scholarship; Cassidy Little, Joy L. Tomlinson Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Wesleigh Loague, Pat Miles Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Marly Moore, Johnny and Bessie Lynn Crane Endowed Scholarship; Emily Pate, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Kaitlyn Plunkett, AT&T Endowed Scholarship; Cally Senter, Maranda Darlene Ray Little Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Riley Sheffield, Glyn and Martha Wiygul Endowed Scholarship; Katie Sheffield, Mitch Wheeler Memorial Annual Scholarship; Kamilah Ware, Ouida Kennedy McDaniel Academic Endowed Scholarship;
Golden – Tyler Whitaker, Dexter Digby Annual Scholarship;
Guntown – Drew Capobianco, Chris Ratliff Memorial Annual Scholarship; Rorie Coker, Emily Loden Jones Forestry Annual Scholarship; Chandler Howell, Gene M. Tilghman “Gone Fishing” Endowed Scholarship; Shelby Razer, Billy Wheeler Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Alesha Turner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Hamilton – Jonathan Poss, K.C. Cooper Endowed Scholarship;
Houlka – Alishea Brown, Phillip A. Sheffield Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Lekedric Moore, K.C. Cooper Endowed Scholarship;
Houston – Allison Blansett, Tommy and Natalie Kline Endowed Scholarship; Brantley Brown, Mississippi Manufacturers Association Endowed Scholarship; Alyssa Haire, Dorothy W. Gibbs Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Madison – William White, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Mantachie – Bailee Caples, Susan E. Loden Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Tyler Chase, Edgar Irwin Moore and Ruth Moore Endowed Forestry Scholarship, R.T. “Mickey” West Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Terri Guin, Kermit and Mary Anna McFerrin Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Cristy Hurd, Charlie and Terry McCarthy Memorial Endowed Scholarship, Dr. Billy T. and Barbara Collum Endowed Nursing Scholarship; Sydney McKee, Ann Stubblefield Gibbs Endowed Honorary Scholarship; Courtney Moran, Jo and Travis Staub Endowed Scholarship; Ella Pitts, A.J. Pitts Annual Memorial Scholarship; Trevor Strickland, Dorothy Hobson Endowed Scholarship;
Marietta – Seth Guin, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Madison Jones, Winford Junior Rogers Endowed Scholarship; Bailey Pettigo, Winford Junior Rogers Endowed Scholarship;
Mooreville – MaKayla Douglas, Christine McCoy Surgical Technology Memorial Annual Scholarship; Kaley Gholston, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Nettleton – Alex Bennett, Nick Sabine Endowed Scholarship; Anna Maldonado, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Emma McCollum, Twila Brown Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Chloe Minich, Stella and Jerry Allen Education Endowed Scholarship; Jonathan Morales, Christopher Neil Thomas Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
New Albany – Megan Haywood, Herrick Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Zachary Mims, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Jodi Parks, ICC Fulton Campus Faculty Association Annual Scholarship; Shelbie Tanner, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; James Williams, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Patrick Zyla, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Okolona – Taylor Ford, Michael D. Bowens Annual Scholarship; Whitley Hill, Emily Hall Memorial Endowed Scholarship, The Next Level Endowed Scholarship (Hassell Franklin); Makayla Hodges, Tim Bowens Endowed Scholarship for Excellence;
Oxford – Natasha Campbell, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Benjamin Wells, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Pheba - Lauren Ivy, Kayla Murphree Black Annual Scholarship, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Plantersville – Tytitana Harris, W.B. (Bruce) and Peggy Davis Endowed Scholarship;
Pontotoc – Emily Clowers, Jimmie Uval and Hilda Crane Memorial Endowed Scholarship, W.B. (Bruce) and Peggy Davis Endowed Scholarship; Connor Coker, Chris Hayden Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Sophie Harrison, Troy York Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Aizlynn Herbert, Alvin Ashmore Memorial Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship; Gabriel Hester, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Caroline Holloway, David and Betty Cole Endowed Scholarship; Tristan Kelly, John S. Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Mollie Moore, Dr. Joseph F. Dzikelewski Memorial Nursing Scholarship; Damien Murphy, the Rev. Dr. Roy H. and Doris Finney Ryan Endowed Scholarship; Micheal Nix, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Jace Russell, Adam N. Wages Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Evalena Russell, Mississippi Retired Teachers Association Annual Scholarship; Randy Tzib, AT&T Endowed Scholarship;
Red Bay, Ala. – Landon Glover, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Ripley – JaNiyah Edgeston, George W. Owens and Mae H. Owens Endowed Scholarship;
Rolling Fork – Juliana Scott, Dudley Miller Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Saltillo – Seth Clark, Anson Aven Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Madison Copeland, Honorable Sharion R. Aycock Endowed Scholarship; Lydia Jefcoat, Billy Spigner Disability Annual Scholarship; Preston Knight, The Clellon E. Wheeler and Opal Haynes Wheeler Memorial Scholarship; John Long, W.E. Boggs Endowed Scholarship;
Shannon – Jake Lauderdale, D.D. Nicolau for the Ruff Foundation Career Education Endowed Scholarship; Sharicka Martin, Carolyn Franks Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Smithville – Cassidy Herren, Gilmore Foundation Healthcare Endowed Scholarship; Tiffany Little, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Alexa Mackey, PryorMorrow Endowed Scholarship; Abigail Vann, Guyton-Dzikielewski Education Endowed Scholarship;
Taylor – Ahmad Patton-Bey, Billy Spigner Memorial Annual Scholarship;
Thaxton – Payton Bailey, W.O. Benjamin Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Tremont – Stewart Risner, Dr. Thomas and Martha Bourland Burch Endowed Scholarship; Madalyn Walton, Eli Kent Memorial Annual Scholarship;
Tupelo – Elijah Coleman, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Angelia Duke, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Elizabeth Wiggington-Johns, Johnathan D. Shelton and Jason Lee Shelton Annual Scholarship, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Chelsea Fries, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Adult Learner Annual Scholarship, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Adult Learner Endowed Scholarship; Deasia Hampton, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Laken Hood, Jennie Witt Mounce Adult Learner Endowed Scholarship; Grace McMullan, Suzanne Summerford Endowed Scholarship; Taniya Patterson, Dixie Medlin Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
West Point – Andrea Brown, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; and
Woodland – Dillon Ellison, Dan Dixon Diesel Technology Memorial Annual Scholarship.
ICC Foundation, Inc. scholarships are provided and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations. For more information on scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, (662) 862-8035 or maupton@iccms.edu.
