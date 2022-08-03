ASHLAND • Ashland High School welcomes Mr. Chistopher Bush as its new principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
A native of Oxford, Mr. Bush is beginning his 12th year in education. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and his master's degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University.
He is currently a doctoral candidate at the University of Mississippi, working toward an Ed.D in Educational Leadership.
He comes to Benton County from the Oxford School District, where he has served as an assistant principal since 2017. Prior to becoming a school administrator, Mr. Bush both taught and coached in the Oxford School District.
He is married to his loving wife, Kalilah, a Sports Medicine teacher and a Certified Athletic Trainer. The couple are the proud father of two boys, Jeremy, 14, and Kase, 9.
“I am humbled and honored to serve the students and families of Ashland High School,” Bush said regarding new role. “I will work to provide educational experiences for every child to support their health, safety, and academic growth. I look forward to partnering with our families and community to extend our collective support to all students.”
