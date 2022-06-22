Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Graduation List
Christopher Dylan Colucci (Walnut, MS), College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Magna Cum Laude.
Jessie Elizabeth Cossitt (Tiplersville, MS, Bagley College of Engineering, PHD.
Jamontae L Cox (Ripley, MS), College of Education, BS.
Mason Elizabeth Drewery (Tiplersville, MS), College of Ag. & Life Sciences, BS.
Michael Edward Floyd (Blue Mountain, MS), College of Arts & Sciences, BS.
Isabella Renee Harrison (Tiplersville, MS), College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Summa Cum Laude.
Colton W Haynes (Ripley, MS), College of Business, BBA.
Carley Morgan Hill (Dumas, MS), College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Summa Cum Laude.
James K Kimery (Falkner, MS), College of Education, BS.
Liza Grace Mckibben (Dumas, MS), College of Education, BS.
Avery Nicole Mullins (Walnut, MS), Tippah College of Arts & Sciences, BA, Cum Laude.
Below is the Mississippi State University Deans’/President’s List for the 2022 spring semester for Tippah County.
Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.