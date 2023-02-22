Mississippi State University Extension Service of Benton County is hosting an outdoor business workshop for landowners next week on March 2, 2023 in Ashland.
The workshop aims to teach landowners how to earn supplemental income from their land, give people an opportunity to speak with experts such as wildlife habitat specialists and marketing specialists and offer information about different outdoor businesses.
There will also be presentations on topics including natural resource enterprise opportunities, legal considerations for guests of a landowner, horse trail riding, wildlife habitat management practices, marketing enterprise and enrolling forests for carbon credit payments.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on the morning of March 2 and will run until approximately 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided to attendees.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&