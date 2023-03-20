The beginning of April is still nearly two weeks away, but Benton County has already experienced numerous shootings throughout the month of March.
Four incidents in Benton County have resulted in a total of one arrest and left one victim with a broken arm.
On Wednesday, March 8, Benton County Sheriff's Department was alerted to an incident on Highway 72 where a man allegedly began shooting out of a vehicle.
The same day, shots were fired on Hardaway Church Road in Michigan City. Nobody was injured in either instance.
Although nobody was hurt, BCSD was able to arrest an individual they believe is connected to both the Highway 72 and Hardaway Church Road shootings.
Demarcus Poplar, 31, was arrested in connection to both of the reported shootings. He is being held at Benton County Jail on aggravated assault charges.
Two days later, the Department was made aware of a shooting on Highway 370.
The Department is on the hunt for a suspect after an apparent drive-by shooting earlier this month.
According to the Benton County Sheriff's Department, on Friday, March 10, two vehicles were traveling east on Highway 370 just outside of Ashland City limits when an individual in a car fired two shots at a man in a truck, striking him once in the forearm.
The man sustained injuries to his arm but was later released from the hospital.
Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby says a warrant has been issued for a suspect, but that the name of the suspect is not being released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the case.
